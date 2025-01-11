United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1732 (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1732
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1732 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
