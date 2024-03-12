flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1732 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Crown 1732 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Crown 1732 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1732
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1732 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1759 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.

United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
38809 $
Price in auction currency 36000 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
783 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition PF8 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 17, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 2, 2020
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 2, 2020
Seller Spink
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1732 "Young Head" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

