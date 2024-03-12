United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1732 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1732
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1732 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1759 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- CNG (4)
- DNW (8)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (12)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (11)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Spink (12)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- UBS (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
38809 $
Price in auction currency 36000 EUR
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
783 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition PF8 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1732 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search