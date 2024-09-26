United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1732 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1732
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1732 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 440. Bidding took place October 6, 2004.
Сondition
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- London Coins (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (7)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
426 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
