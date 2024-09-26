flag
Shilling 1732 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1732
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1732 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 440. Bidding took place October 6, 2004.

United Kingdom Shilling 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
426 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1732 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1732 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 10, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1732 "Young Head" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 19, 2019
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1732 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 6, 2004
Seller Spink
Date October 6, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - March 31, 2004
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2004
Condition F
Selling price
