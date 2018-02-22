flag
Penny 1732 (United Kingdom, George II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1732
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1732 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 62322 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 90. Bidding took place September 11, 2014.

United Kingdom Penny 1732 at auction Heritage - February 22, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1732 at auction Heritage - February 22, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 89 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1732 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1732 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1732 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

