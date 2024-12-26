flag
Half Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1732
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1732 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
