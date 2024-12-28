United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1732 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1732
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1732 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1465 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.
For the sale of Threepence 1732 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
