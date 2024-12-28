flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Threepence 1732 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Threepence 1732 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Threepence 1732 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: GMA Numismatica Napoli srl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1732
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1732 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1465 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1732 at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - March 24, 2023
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1732 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
