Halfpenny 1732 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,86 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1732
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1732 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24110 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1732 "Young Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 460 AUD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1732 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1732 "Young Head" at auction CNG - June 29, 2016
Seller CNG
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1732 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1732 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1732 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - July 12, 2009
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1732 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - July 12, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date July 12, 2009
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1732 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1732 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1732 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1732 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1732 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

