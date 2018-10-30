United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1732 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,86 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1732
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1732 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24110 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 460 AUD
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 12, 2009
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
