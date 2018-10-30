Halfpenny 1732 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1732 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24110 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) RD (1) BN (2) Service NGC (4)