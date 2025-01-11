flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Copper coins Halfpenny of George II - United Kingdom

Halfpenny 1729-1739

Young Head
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1729 0 861730 0 01730 "GEOGIVS" 0 161731 0 261732 0 81733 0 131734 0 291735 0 141736 0 81737 0 111738 0 161739 0 33
Halfpenny 1740-1754

Old Head
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1740 0 221742 0 221743 0 171744 0 121745 0 211746 0 251747 0 161748 0 221749 0 551750 2 311751 0 381752 2 421753 0 661754 0 32
