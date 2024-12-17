flag
Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,86 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 31191 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition PF30 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS64 BN ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - October 5, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 5, 2021
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction HARMERS - September 27, 2021
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF67 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 17, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 17, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 21, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

