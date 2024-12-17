Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 31191 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (32) UNC (6) AU (5) XF (18) VF (13) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) PF67 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (6) PF63 (4) PF61 (1) PF58 (1) PF30 (1) BN (26) Service NGC (27) PCGS (11) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (3)

Goldberg (8)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (19)

Heritage Eur (3)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)

Künker (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

NOONANS (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (7)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (7)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (22)

Stephen Album (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)