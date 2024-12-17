United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,86 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1729
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 31191 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1729 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
