Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place October 21, 2024.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (1) XF (7) VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) RD (3) BN (4) Service PCGS (1) NGC (7)