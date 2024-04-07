United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Leu Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1745
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place October 21, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Leu (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sartor Numismatica (1)
- Spink (3)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date June 3, 2023
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sartor Numismatica
Date October 28, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
