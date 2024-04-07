flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1745
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place October 21, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - June 3, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date June 3, 2023
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - November 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction Sartor Numismatica - October 28, 2022
Seller Sartor Numismatica
Date October 28, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction Spink - April 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1745 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

