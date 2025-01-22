flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1745

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1745 Intermediate Head
Reverse Guinea 1745 Intermediate Head
Guinea 1745 Intermediate Head
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse Guinea 1745 LIMA Intermediate Head
Reverse Guinea 1745 LIMA Intermediate Head
Guinea 1745 LIMA Intermediate Head
Average price 12000 $
Sales
1 39
Obverse Half Guinea 1745 Intermediate Head
Reverse Half Guinea 1745 Intermediate Head
Half Guinea 1745 Intermediate Head
Average price 930 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Half Guinea 1745 LIMA Intermediate Head
Reverse Half Guinea 1745 LIMA Intermediate Head
Half Guinea 1745 LIMA Intermediate Head
Average price 8600 $
Sales
1 16

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1745 Old Head
Reverse Halfcrown 1745 Old Head
Halfcrown 1745 Old Head
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 91
Obverse Halfcrown 1745 LIMA Old Head
Reverse Halfcrown 1745 LIMA Old Head
Halfcrown 1745 LIMA Old Head
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 354
Obverse Shilling 1745 Old Head
Reverse Shilling 1745 Old Head
Shilling 1745 Old Head
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Shilling 1745 LIMA Old Head
Reverse Shilling 1745 LIMA Old Head
Shilling 1745 LIMA Old Head
Average price 240 $
Sales
2 320
Obverse Sixpence 1745 Old Head
Reverse Sixpence 1745 Old Head
Sixpence 1745 Old Head Roses in angles
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Sixpence 1745 LIMA Old Head
Reverse Sixpence 1745 LIMA Old Head
Sixpence 1745 LIMA Old Head Angles plain
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 25

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1745 Old Head
Reverse Halfpenny 1745 Old Head
Halfpenny 1745 Old Head
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 21
