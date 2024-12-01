flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1745
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1342 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,800. Bidding took place February 29, 2020.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 28000 JPY
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" at auction Spink - March 29, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 28, 2021
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - November 26, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
