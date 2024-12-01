United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1745
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1342 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,800. Bidding took place February 29, 2020.
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 28000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
193 $
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
