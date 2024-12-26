Half Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)