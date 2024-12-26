United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1745
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (2)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1377 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1002 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search