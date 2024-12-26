flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Myntauktioner i Sverige AB

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1745
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1377 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1002 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - September 13, 2020
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1745 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access