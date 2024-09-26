United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1745 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1745
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1745 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 525. Bidding took place February 21, 2018.
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
