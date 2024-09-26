Shilling 1745 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1745
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1745 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 525. Bidding took place February 21, 2018.

United Kingdom Shilling 1745 "Old Head" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 250 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 "Old Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 "Old Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 "Old Head" at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 "Old Head" at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 "Old Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 "Old Head" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 "Old Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 21, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 "Old Head" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
