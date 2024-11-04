Sixpence 1745 "Old Head". Roses in angles (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1745 "Old Head". Roses in angles. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2424 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 500. Bidding took place July 25, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (4) VF (8) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU50 (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)