United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1745 "Old Head". Roses in angles (United Kingdom, George II)
Variety: Roses in angles
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1745
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1745 "Old Head". Roses in angles. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2424 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 500. Bidding took place July 25, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
