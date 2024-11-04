flag
Sixpence 1745 "Old Head". Roses in angles (United Kingdom, George II)

Variety: Roses in angles

Obverse Sixpence 1745 "Old Head" Roses in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Sixpence 1745 "Old Head" Roses in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1745
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1745 "Old Head". Roses in angles. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2424 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 500. Bidding took place July 25, 2023.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 "Old Head" at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 "Old Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 "Old Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 "Old Head" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 "Old Head" at auction CNG - October 24, 2018
Seller CNG
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 "Old Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 6, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

