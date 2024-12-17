United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1745
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" with mark LIMA. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1833 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place April 22, 2009.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
