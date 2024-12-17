Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" with mark LIMA. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1833 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place April 22, 2009.

