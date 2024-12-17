flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1745
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (354) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1745 "Old Head" with mark LIMA. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1833 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place April 22, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - April 15, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 15, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
