United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1745
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" with mark LIMA. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 19,550. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
10974 $
Price in auction currency 11000 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
12600 $
Price in auction currency 12600 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

Get access