Half Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1745
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" with mark LIMA. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 19,550. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
10974 $
Price in auction currency 11000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
12600 $
Price in auction currency 12600 USD
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
