Half Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" with mark LIMA. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 19,550. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (1) XF (3) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) VF25 (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)