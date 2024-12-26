Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 21149 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (5) XF (10) VF (12) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (12) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Cayón (1)

DNW (3)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (6)

Künker (1)

Leu (1)

London Coins (2)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (3)

Sovereign Rarities (3)

Spink (8)

Stack's (2)

Westfälische (1)