Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1745
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 21149 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
10200 $
Price in auction currency 10200 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
