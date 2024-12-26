flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1745
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 21149 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

United Kingdom Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
10200 $
Price in auction currency 10200 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 15, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date April 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction Schulman - October 22, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - January 19, 2020
Seller Spink
Date January 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
