United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1745
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (318) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1745 "Old Head" with mark LIMA. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 29644 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 13, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

