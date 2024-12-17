United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1745 LIMA "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1745
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1745 "Old Head" with mark LIMA. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 29644 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
