Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1745
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" with mark LIMA. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 31194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1025 $
Price in auction currency 805 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
30000 $
Price in auction currency 30000 USD
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
