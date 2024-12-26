flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1745
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head" with mark LIMA. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 31194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • CNG (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (6)
  • London Coins (6)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1025 $
Price in auction currency 805 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
30000 $
Price in auction currency 30000 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction Darabanth - November 5, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction Darabanth - November 5, 2022
Seller Darabanth
Date November 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction GINZA - November 21, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date November 21, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
Seller Spink
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - January 11, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1745 "Intermediate Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1745 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access