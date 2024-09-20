United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head". Angles plain (United Kingdom, George II)
Variety: Angles plain
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1745
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1745 "Old Head" with mark LIMA. Angles plain. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2549 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,100. Bidding took place July 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2016
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 16, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
