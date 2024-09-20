flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head". Angles plain (United Kingdom, George II)

Variety: Angles plain

Obverse Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" Angles plain - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" Angles plain - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1745
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1745 "Old Head" with mark LIMA. Angles plain. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2549 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,100. Bidding took place July 5, 2022.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 225 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction CNG - June 28, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - July 23, 2020
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - July 23, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 4, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2016
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Stephen Album - January 16, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 16, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1745 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 26, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 26, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

