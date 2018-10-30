flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1744 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1744 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1744 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1744
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1744 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 31621 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1744 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1744 "Old Head" at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1744 "Old Head" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1744 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1744 "Old Head" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1744 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1744 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - November 8, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date November 8, 2013
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1744 "Old Head" at auction Spink - August 22, 2012
Seller Spink
Date August 22, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1744 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1744 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1744 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - May 23, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date May 23, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1744 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1744 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

