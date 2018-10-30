United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1744 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1744
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1744 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 31621 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 8, 2013
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
