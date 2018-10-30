Halfpenny 1744 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1744 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 31621 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

