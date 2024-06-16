Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 25136 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) XF (6) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) BN (5) Service NGC (6)