flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1743
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 25136 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 5, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" at auction CNG - October 4, 2006
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

Get access