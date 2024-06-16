United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1743
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1743 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 25136 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******

