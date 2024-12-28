flag
Coins of United Kingdom 1743

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1743 Intermediate Head
Reverse Guinea 1743 Intermediate Head
Guinea 1743 Intermediate Head
Average price 17000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Half Guinea 1743 Intermediate Head
Reverse Half Guinea 1743 Intermediate Head
Half Guinea 1743 Intermediate Head
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1743 Old Head
Reverse Crown 1743 Old Head
Crown 1743 Old Head
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 249
Obverse Halfcrown 1743 Old Head
Reverse Halfcrown 1743 Old Head
Halfcrown 1743 Old Head
Average price 750 $
Sales
1 70
Obverse Shilling 1743 Old Head
Reverse Shilling 1743 Old Head
Shilling 1743 Old Head
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 136
Obverse Sixpence 1743 Old Head
Reverse Sixpence 1743 Old Head
Sixpence 1743 Old Head
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1743
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1743
Fourpence (Groat) 1743
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1743
Reverse Threepence 1743
Threepence 1743
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Twopence 1743
Reverse Twopence 1743
Twopence 1743
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Penny 1743
Reverse Penny 1743
Penny 1743
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 16

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1743 Old Head
Reverse Halfpenny 1743 Old Head
Halfpenny 1743 Old Head
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 17
