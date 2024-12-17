flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1743 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Crown 1743 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Crown 1743 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1743
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1743 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30980 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20,400. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2157 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - October 17, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - October 17, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
