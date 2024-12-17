United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1743 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1743
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1743 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30980 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20,400. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2157 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1743 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
