United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1743 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Penny 1743 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Penny 1743 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1743
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1743 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 61086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 489. Bidding took place December 13, 2009.

United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 15, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Heritage - May 2, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Heritage - May 2, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction CNG - October 24, 2018
Seller CNG
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Heritage - March 22, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Heritage - March 22, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Heritage - June 18, 2015
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Heritage - June 18, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 18, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2015
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Heritage - November 1, 2011
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Heritage - November 1, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date November 1, 2011
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Heritage - December 13, 2009
United Kingdom Penny 1743 at auction Heritage - December 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2009
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
