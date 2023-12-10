Penny 1743 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1743 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 61086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 489. Bidding took place December 13, 2009.

Сondition UNC (13) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (3) MS62 (3) Service NGC (5) PCGS (6)