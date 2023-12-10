United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1743 (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1743
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1743 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 61086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 489. Bidding took place December 13, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 1, 2011
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1743 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
