Threepence 1743 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1743 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 33213 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 447. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.

Сondition UNC (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (3)