United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1743 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1743
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1743 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 33213 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 447. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Karamitsos (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 96 USD
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1743 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search