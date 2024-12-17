United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1743
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 29646 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- CNG (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (10)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (7)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (2)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (13)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Status International (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1015 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller NumisCorner
Date December 6, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search