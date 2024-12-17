flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1743
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 29646 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
  • CNG (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (10)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (7)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (13)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Status International (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1015 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date December 6, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - December 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 9, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 23, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Roxbury’s - March 27, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Roma Numismatics - October 8, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1743 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1743 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access