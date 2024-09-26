United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1743 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Leu Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1743
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1743 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24606 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Auction World (4)
- Aurea (5)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
- CNG (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (8)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Florange (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (18)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Leu (2)
- London Coins (16)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Naumann (3)
- Nihon (4)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
- NOONANS (8)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Schulman (4)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (19)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Taisei (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- The Canadian Numismatic Company (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1743 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search