Shilling 1743 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Shilling 1743 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Shilling 1743 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1743
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1743 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24606 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

United Kingdom Shilling 1743 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1743 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1743 "Old Head" at auction CNG - September 26, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1743 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1743 "Old Head" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1743 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1743 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1743 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1743 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1743 "Old Head" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1743 "Old Head" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1743 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1743 "Old Head" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1743 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1743 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1743 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1743 "Old Head" at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1743 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1743 "Old Head" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1743 "Old Head" at auction Naumann - April 2, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1743 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - March 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1743 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

