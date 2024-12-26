United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1743 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1743
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1743 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 23,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- SINCONA (3)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
29361 $
Price in auction currency 23000 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
25940 $
Price in auction currency 26000 CHF
