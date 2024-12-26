Guinea 1743 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1743 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 23,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4)