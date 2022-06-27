United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1743
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1743 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 27223 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- CNG (3)
- DNW (3)
- Heritage (8)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (9)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (6)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1743 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search