Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1743 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 27223 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (3) XF (17) VF (9) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

CNG (3)

DNW (3)

Heritage (8)

Heritage Eur (1)

London Coins (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (9)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (6)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)