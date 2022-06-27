flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1743
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1743 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 27223 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • DNW (3)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (9)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 25, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 25, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1743 "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
