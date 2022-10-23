United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1743 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Nomisma Aste
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1743
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1743 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place December 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller CNG
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
