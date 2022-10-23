Twopence 1743 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1743 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place December 1, 2021.

Сondition UNC (8) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (4) Service NGC (6)