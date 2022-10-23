flag
Twopence 1743 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Twopence 1743 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Twopence 1743 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Nomisma Aste

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1743
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1743 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place December 1, 2021.

United Kingdom Twopence 1743 at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1743 at auction CNG - December 15, 2021
United Kingdom Twopence 1743 at auction CNG - December 15, 2021
Seller CNG
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1743 at auction VAuctions - July 2, 2021
Seller VAuctions
Date July 2, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1743 at auction VAuctions - August 3, 2020
Seller VAuctions
Date August 3, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1743 at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1743 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Twopence 1743 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1743 at auction Heritage - March 2, 2017
United Kingdom Twopence 1743 at auction Heritage - March 2, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1743 at auction Aurea - May 26, 2016
Seller Aurea
Date May 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1743 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
United Kingdom Twopence 1743 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
