Home
Catalog
English coins price guide
George II
Twopence
United Kingdom
Period:
1660-1837
1660-1837
Charles II
1660-1685
James II
1685-1688
William III and Mary II
1689-1694
William III
1694-1702
Anne
1702-1714
George I
1714-1727
George II
1727-1760
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Home
Catalog
English coins price guide
George II
Twopence
Silver coins Twopence of George II - United Kingdom
Twopence 1729-1760
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1729
0
4
1731
0
0
1732
0
0
1735
0
5
1737
0
5
1739
0
5
1740
0
4
1743
0
9
1746
0
16
1756
0
6
1759
0
1
1760
0
0
United Kingdom
Period
1660-1837
United Kingdom
Period
1660-1837
Charles II
1660-1685
James II
1685-1688
William III and Mary II
1689-1694
William III
1694-1702
Anne
1702-1714
George I
1714-1727
George II
1727-1760
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
