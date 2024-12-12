United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1756 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1756
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1756 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 27221 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 207. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (4)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
