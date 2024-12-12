Twopence 1756 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1756 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 27221 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 207. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (4)