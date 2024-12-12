flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1756 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Twopence 1756 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Twopence 1756 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1756 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 27221 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 207. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (4)
  • Stack's (2)
United Kingdom Twopence 1756 at auction Heritage - December 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1756 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
United Kingdom Twopence 1756 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1756 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
United Kingdom Twopence 1756 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1756 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
United Kingdom Twopence 1756 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1756 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Twopence 1756 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1756 at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
United Kingdom Twopence 1756 at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 5, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

