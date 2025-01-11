flag
Coins of United Kingdom 1756

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1756 Old Head
Reverse Guinea 1756 Old Head
Guinea 1756 Old Head
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Half Guinea 1756 Old Head
Reverse Half Guinea 1756 Old Head
Half Guinea 1756 Old Head
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 30

Silver coins

Obverse Twopence 1756
Reverse Twopence 1756
Twopence 1756
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Penny 1756
Reverse Penny 1756
Penny 1756
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 5
