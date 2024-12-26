United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1756 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1756
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1756 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (1)
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1982 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date February 1, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1756 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search