Guinea 1756 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1756 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (3) VF (5) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (6) PCGS (3)