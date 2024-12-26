flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1756 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1756 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1756 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1756 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1982 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - November 10, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date February 1, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2004
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2004
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price

