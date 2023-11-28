United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1756 (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1756
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1756 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 115. Bidding took place November 28, 2023.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 115 GBP
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
