Penny 1756 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1756 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 115. Bidding took place November 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)