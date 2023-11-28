flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Penny 1756 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Penny 1756 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Penny 1756 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1756 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 115. Bidding took place November 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1756 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 115 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1756 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1756 at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1756 at auction CNG - October 24, 2018
Seller CNG
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1756 at auction CNG - October 24, 2018
Seller CNG
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

