flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 1620 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 4, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1756 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access