United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1756
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- DNW (3)
- Heritage (6)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (4)
- NOONANS (1)
- SINCONA (6)
- Spink (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 1620 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search