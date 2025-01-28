United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1759 (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1759
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1759 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 28080 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 104. Bidding took place January 11, 2011.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
