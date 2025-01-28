flag
Twopence 1759 (United Kingdom, George II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1759 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 28080 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 104. Bidding took place January 11, 2011.

United Kingdom Twopence 1759 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

