flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1735 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Twopence 1735 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Twopence 1735 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1735
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1735 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 60. Bidding took place September 1, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1735 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1735 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1735 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1735 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
United Kingdom Twopence 1735 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1735 at auction Monedalia.es - September 30, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1735 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1735 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access