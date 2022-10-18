United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1735 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1735
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1735 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 60. Bidding took place September 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- CNG (3)
- Monedalia.es (1)
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
