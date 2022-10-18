Twopence 1735 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1735 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 60. Bidding took place September 1, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) Service NGC (2)