United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1735

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1735 Young Head
Reverse Five guineas 1735 Young Head
Five guineas 1735 Young Head
Average price 21000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Two guinea 1735 Young Head
Reverse Two guinea 1735 Young Head
Two guinea 1735 Young Head
Average price 9800 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Guinea 1735 Young Head
Reverse Guinea 1735 Young Head
Guinea 1735 Young Head
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 13

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1735 Young Head
Reverse Crown 1735 Young Head
Crown 1735 Young Head
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 60
Obverse Halfcrown 1735 Young Head
Reverse Halfcrown 1735 Young Head
Halfcrown 1735 Young Head
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Shilling 1735 Young Head
Reverse Shilling 1735 Young Head
Shilling 1735 Young Head
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Sixpence 1735 Young Head
Reverse Sixpence 1735 Young Head
Sixpence 1735 Young Head
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1735
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1735
Fourpence (Groat) 1735
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1735
Reverse Threepence 1735
Threepence 1735
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Twopence 1735
Reverse Twopence 1735
Twopence 1735
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Penny 1735
Reverse Penny 1735
Penny 1735
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 7

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1735 Young Head
Reverse Halfpenny 1735 Young Head
Halfpenny 1735 Young Head
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Farthing 1735 Young Head
Reverse Farthing 1735 Young Head
Farthing 1735 Young Head
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 12
