United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1735
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1735 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1195 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place March 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (3)
- London Coins (4)
- NOONANS (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (7)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
12
