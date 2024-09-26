Shilling 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1735 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1195 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place March 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (7) VF (9) F (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (4)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (3)

London Coins (4)

NOONANS (1)

Schulman (1)

Spink (7)

Stack's (1)