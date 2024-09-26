flag
Shilling 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Shilling 1735 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Shilling 1735 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1735
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1735 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1195 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place March 6, 2021.

United Kingdom Shilling 1735 "Young Head" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 375 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
