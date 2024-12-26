United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,93 g
- Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1735
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1735 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
25039 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
28002 $
Price in auction currency 26000 CHF
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
