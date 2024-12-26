Five guineas 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1735 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

