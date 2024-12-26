flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Five guineas 1735 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Five guineas 1735 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,93 g
  • Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1735
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1735 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1735 "Young Head" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
25039 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1735 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
28002 $
Price in auction currency 26000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1735 "Young Head" at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - November 12, 2003
Seller Spink
Date November 12, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1735 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1735 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access