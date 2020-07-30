flag
Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,86 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1735
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 40158 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place August 12, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head" at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head" at auction Varesi - April 24, 2018
Seller Varesi
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - May 18, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2017
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - July 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date July 24, 2014
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 5, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 5, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

