United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,86 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1735
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 40158 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place August 12, 2024.
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2017
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 24, 2014
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1735 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
