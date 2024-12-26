Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1735 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30130 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26,400. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (7) VF (4) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU58 (5) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (8)