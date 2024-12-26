flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1735
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1735 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30130 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26,400. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (2)
United Kingdom Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
16112 $
Price in auction currency 12000 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3796 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - December 8, 2017
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Hess Divo - May 21, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 24, 2010
Seller Spink
Date June 24, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1735 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Best offers
