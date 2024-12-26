United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1735
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1735 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30130 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26,400. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Palombo (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (4)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
16112 $
Price in auction currency 12000 GBP
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3796 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Two guinea 1735 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
