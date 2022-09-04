flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1735
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Spink (10)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3453 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1196 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 22, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - March 25, 2015
Seller Spink
Date March 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - November 26, 2009
Seller Spink
Date November 26, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 23, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 23, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2008
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1735 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access