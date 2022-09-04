United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1735
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3453 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1735 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
