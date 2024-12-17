Crown 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1735 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

