United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1735
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1735 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (7)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (14)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9518 $
Price in auction currency 7500 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2681 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1735 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search