Crown 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Crown 1735 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Crown 1735 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1735
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1735 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

United Kingdom Crown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9518 $
Price in auction currency 7500 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2681 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1735 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
