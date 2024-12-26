flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1735 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1735 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1735
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1735 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 21147 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - March 26, 2014
Seller Spink
Date March 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - November 28, 2007
Seller Spink
Date November 28, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1735 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1735 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

