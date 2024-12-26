United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1735
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1735 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 21147 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Künker (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
