United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,93 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1735
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1735 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 21141 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 24, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1735 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
