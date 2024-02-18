flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Farthing 1735 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Farthing 1735 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,93 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1735
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1735 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 21141 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

United Kingdom Farthing 1735 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1735 "Young Head" at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
694 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1735 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1735 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - July 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date July 24, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1735 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 19, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 19, 2011
Condition XF
United Kingdom Farthing 1735 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
United Kingdom Farthing 1735 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2009
Condition XF
United Kingdom Farthing 1735 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition XF
United Kingdom Farthing 1735 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1735 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1735 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2004
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
