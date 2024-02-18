Farthing 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1735 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 21141 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (7) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (3) Service NGC (3) PCGS (3)