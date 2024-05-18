Penny 1735 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1735 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 61226 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216. Bidding took place April 5, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)