flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1735 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Penny 1735 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Penny 1735 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1735
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1735 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 61226 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216. Bidding took place April 5, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Spink (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1735 at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1735 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1735 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1735 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 72 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1735 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1735 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1735 at auction Heritage - April 5, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1735 at auction Heritage - April 5, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 5, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1735 at auction Heritage - March 22, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1735 at auction Heritage - March 22, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date March 22, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1735 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
United Kingdom Penny 1735 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1735 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1735 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access