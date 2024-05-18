United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1735 (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1735
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1735 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 61226 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216. Bidding took place April 5, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Spink (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 22, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
